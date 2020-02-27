Global  

Bellevue College president, vice president out after mural on Japanese American incarceration was altered

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
BELLEVUE — The president of Bellevue College and one of the college’s vice presidents will be leaving this week after the vice president told someone to alter a mural of two Japanese American children in a World War II incarceration camp by removing a reference to anti-Japanese agitation by Eastside businessmen. President Jerry Weber and […]
