Bellevue College president, vice president out after mural on Japanese American incarceration was altered
Monday, 2 March 2020 () BELLEVUE — The president of Bellevue College and one of the college’s vice presidents will be leaving this week after the vice president told someone to alter a mural of two Japanese American children in a World War II incarceration camp by removing a reference to anti-Japanese agitation by Eastside businessmen. President Jerry Weber and […]
Vice President Mike Pence said there is only one patient left in the hospital with coronavirus. According to Reuters, there were dozens of confirmed coronavirus in the U.S. He said the other people are being treated and “by all accounts are doing well.” Pence said about 47, 000 people were...
President Donald Trump said the U.S. has access to 43 million medical masks to combat the coronavirus. Yet, Vice President Mike Pence said there is no need for people in the U.S. to buy and wear masks...