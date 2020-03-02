‘Inside the Actors Studio’ host James Lipton dies at 93
Monday, 2 March 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — James Lipton, longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” died Monday, his wife said. Lipton died of bladder cancer at his New York home, his wife, Kedakai Lipton, told the New York Times and the Hollywood Reporter. He was 93. Lipton interviewed hundreds of master actors and Hollywood luminaries for nearly […]
NEW YORK — James Lipton, who plumbed the dramatic arts through perceptive, mostly admiring interviews with celebrity actors as host of the Bravo television... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com
