Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — James Lipton, longtime host of “Inside the Actors Studio,” died Monday, his wife said. Lipton died of bladder cancer at his New York home, his wife, Kedakai Lipton, told the New York Times and the Hollywood Reporter. He was 93. Lipton interviewed hundreds of master actors and Hollywood luminaries for nearly […]
News video: Longtime 'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dies At 93

Longtime 'Inside The Actors Studio' Host James Lipton Dies At 93 01:51

 His intimate interviews with roughly 300 dramatic artists earned Lipton the Critics' Choice Television Award for best reality host.

