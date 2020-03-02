Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary
Monday, 2 March 2020 () Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential nominating contest on Monday, shortly after ending his own bid for the White House, a top Buttigieg adviser told Reuters.
Joe Biden won the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
The announcement by former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg that he is ending his presidential campaign after just four Democratic primaries was surprising. But the... WorldNews Also reported by •Just Jared
