Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in Democratic primary

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential nominating contest on Monday, shortly after ending his own bid for the White House, a top Buttigieg adviser told Reuters.
News video: Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar

Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar 02:38

 Joe Biden won the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Biden gets Klobuchar, Buttigieg backing on Super Tuesday eve

Rivals no more, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg united behind Joe Biden's presidential bid on Monday as the Democratic Party's moderate wing scrambled to boost...
Japan Today Also reported by •Seattle TimesDeutsche WelleIndependentReutersJust Jared

With Buttigieg out, the Stop Sanders campaign has begun

With Buttigieg out, the Stop Sanders campaign has begunThe announcement by former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg that he is ending his presidential campaign after just four Democratic primaries was surprising. But the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Just Jared

