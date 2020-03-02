Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > CBSE Class 12 Physics paper leaves students in tears

CBSE Class 12 Physics paper leaves students in tears

Hindu Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
They feel the question paper was tough, seek remedy
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

CBSE Class 12 Physics: Tricky MCQs in otherwise easy paper; check question paper, analysis, students’ reactions


Indian Express

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam paper analysis 2020


IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ayushg734

Ayush Gupta RT @Pratham85419641: @cbseindia29 The Difficulty Level of Paper of Physics Class 12th Conducted on 2nd March 2020 was Ver High Even Number… 4 minutes ago

Pratham85419641

Pratham Arora @cbseindia29 The Difficulty Level of Paper of Physics Class 12th Conducted on 2nd March 2020 was Ver High Even Numb… https://t.co/vHYoleOlMk 11 minutes ago

Sushant29825299

Sushant Mishra RT @hemirdesai: Physics Paper of #CBSE was not as per NCRT Guidelines. Not even 2% was covered as per NCRT guidelines. Students are crying… 18 minutes ago

0786Sartaj

Sartaj Saifi RT @timesofindia: CBSE Class 12 Physics exam paper analysis 2020: Students unhappy with tough paper READ: https://t.co/8RLJ8Je5G6 https:/… 53 minutes ago

TulasiCbse

Tulasi cbse RT @AnushaCbse: My answer to Where can I download the previous year CBSE class 12 physics question paper? https://t.co/HEp9OjgA1h 1 hour ago

sudiptoksanyal

Sudipto Sanyal RT @urmisg: CBSE Class 12 Physics paper analysis by students: Tough MCQs and lengthy Physics board exam. Also the different sets of questio… 1 hour ago

sudiptoksanyal

Sudipto Sanyal RT @RoyKalpajit: Class 12 #Physics 2020 paper was very lengthy and tough. I had SET 3. It comes out that set 3 was the toughest compared to… 1 hour ago

sambathiyer

Sambathiyer RT @Super_Sanyam18: CBSE class 12 physics paper tougher, it was a boom, cbse just played with our lives by asking topics out of the syllabu… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.