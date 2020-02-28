Global  

Six dead of coronavirus in Seattle area, U.S. officials scramble to prepare for more cases

Monday, 2 March 2020
Six people in the Seattle area have died of illness caused by the new coronavirus, health officials said on Monday, as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections, with the emphasis on ratcheting up the number of available test kits.
News video: Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 6 In Seattle

Coronavirus Deaths Rise To 6 In Seattle 00:33

 Six people in the Seattle area have died due to COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus. Authorities across the United States are scrambling to prepare for more infections. Reuter is reporting the main emphasis will be on increasing testing capacity. Dr. Jeff Duchin is the health officer for the...

