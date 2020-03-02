Global  

Algeria reports two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to five

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Algeria reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday, which brings the total of confirmed cases to five, state news agency said quoting a statement from health ministry.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County

Health Officials Announce Two New Coronavirus Cases In Santa Clara County 02:20

 Jackie Ward reports on the latest information about two new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Santa Clara County

