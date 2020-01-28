Global  

Yellowstone begins bison captures as it seeks to cull herd

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Yellowstone National Park has started capturing bison migrating outside the park and will hold them in pens for possible slaughter as part of a population reduction program, officials said Monday. The annual operation began Sunday and by mid-day Monday six bison had been captured as they entered the Gardiner Basin along the Yellowstone-Montana border, park […]
