Israeli exit polls show election victory within Netanyahu's grasp

Reuters Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Victory in a cliffhanger Israeli election on Monday seemed to be within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's grasp, with exit polls showing him just one seat short of a governing right-wing bloc in parliament.
News video: Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas

Israeli elections: Illegal settlements high on election agendas 03:01

 Palestinians say Israeli plans for settlement expansions have been advancing for decades.

Israel Exit Polls Show Netanyahu's Party Will Fall Short Of Majority [Video]Israel Exit Polls Show Netanyahu's Party Will Fall Short Of Majority

Exit polls show Likud party in the lead, but Netanyahu may not be able to secure the necessary majority in Parliament.

Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority [Video]Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led in a cliffhanger election in Israel, after television exit polls showed him two seats short of a governing majority in parliament. This report produced by Chris..

Israeli exit polls say victory could be within Netanyahu's grasp

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gained seats in Israel’s election on Monday, according to early exit pollls that put him almost within grasp of a...
Reuters

Israeli exit polls: Netanyahu ahead, but short of majority

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced an uncertain path to staying in office on Tuesday, even as preliminary results...
Seattle Times


NBC10Boston

NBC10 Boston Final election results in Israel are expected to be announced later Tuesday and could swing Netanyahu over the top… https://t.co/9hXnm8VH25 19 minutes ago

nxtfazemjr

Michael Reynolds Exit polls show Benjamin Netanyahu has edge in Israeli election, unclear if he can clinch majority | https://t.co/IacVZP9JEj 1 hour ago

HenryN2020

Henry 🇺🇸 Best President Ever Trump RT @rafsanchez: All 3 major Israeli exit polls show Netanyahu's Likud has won 36/37 seats compared to 33/32 for Blue & White, its centrist… 2 hours ago

zeena4kids

Zeena RT @SocialPowerOne1: Netanyahu Fails to Secure Majority in 3rd Israeli Election in a Year, Exit Polls Show https://t.co/WODhMlnPlF https://… 2 hours ago

BenColeman6

Ben Benjamin Netanyahu holds solid lead in Israeli election, exit polls show https:// Congratulations Benjamin glad t… https://t.co/W3j1bGhS2J 2 hours ago

Brandon71822792

Brandon W 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 RT @BarakRavid: BREAKING: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is projected to win the most seats in Israel's election,… 3 hours ago

OrRachelLucas

Rachel Lucas RT @AHMalcolm: Exit polls show Israeli PM Netanyahu's party bloc winning 59-60 of the 61 seats necy to form a govt. Worth Noting: This was… 3 hours ago

andreinilla

Andreina Molina RT @Algemeiner: The initial exit polls from Israel’s Knesset elections on Monday showed an advantage for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’… 4 hours ago

