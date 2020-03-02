NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says it's still not clear if a health worker who contracted COVID-19 had infected others.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Peter Dixon 'A bit of a worry': Still unclear if NSW doctor infected others with coronavirus https://t.co/YyRMKVyLf3 via @SBSNews 2 hours ago Narayansmate This is the real cause for concern: "likely convergence of a COVID-19 pandemic with the annual winter flu season" https://t.co/oJfK08WUK6 2 hours ago Dougy's Daily Digest 'A bit of a worry': Still unclear if NSW doctor infected others with coronavirus https://t.co/4Fqn339ybF via @skinnergj 3 hours ago Lady Pooh RT @SBSNews: NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says it's still not clear if a health worker who contracted COVID-19 had infected others. htt… 4 hours ago SBS News NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard says it's still not clear if a health worker who contracted COVID-19 had infected… https://t.co/NZaQdKgQvN 4 hours ago Jasminodyssey I guess this is a part of it. This thing called love. To worry to wonder to pray but still worry mixed with uncerta… https://t.co/vOrydQYdjZ 1 week ago Get out of my LZ 👊💥🇺🇸 RT @JenniferNuzzo: Really great thread! Challenge for mitigation is that it’s unclear how/if evidence from H1N1 applies now. Eg, school clo… 1 week ago Jennifer Nuzzo, DrPH Really great thread! Challenge for mitigation is that it’s unclear how/if evidence from H1N1 applies now. Eg, schoo… https://t.co/epLAGmx833 1 week ago