Ex-Sen. Harry Reid endorses Joe Biden for president: 'A much-needed stabilizing force'

USATODAY.com Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The former U.S. Senator, who remains a powerful political kingmaker in Nevada, said Biden can unseat President Donald Trump in November.
News video: Buttigieg Mulls Endorsing Joe Biden

Buttigieg Mulls Endorsing Joe Biden 00:31

 The Daily News reports that Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering endorsing Joe Biden for president Monday. The endorsement would come after talking to former President Obama about his bombshell decision to pull out of the race. CNN reported that Mayor Pete is “mulling an endorsement” of the...

Obama Hesitant To Offer An Endorsement [Video]Obama Hesitant To Offer An Endorsement

Former President Barack Obama made a congratulatory call to Joe Biden following the South Carolina primary. While the two men speak regularly, the call from Obama came after Biden's surprise victory in..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary [Video]Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published


Former Sen. Harry Reid endorses Joe Biden's White House bid

The Democratic establishment is coalescing around Joe Biden’s White House bid with former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., throwing his support...
FOXNews.com

Harry Reid endorses Joe Biden for president

The former U.S. Senator from Nevada said Biden can unseat President Donald Trump in November.  
Delawareonline

AgitatorsNeeded

dRae Fx Luther RT @JakeSherman: REID comes off the sidelines, endorses ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ https://t.co/gfQgC3wxMX 4 seconds ago

searsj55

OmegaMan, USA RT @SuMoh7: Fmr Sen. HARRY REID endorses JOE BIDEN!! #Biden2020 #JoeBiden2020 #GoJoe #Election2020 2 minutes ago

MaryMil89450576

Mary Miller RT @USATODAY: Harry Reid is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president. https://t.co/hRhGV1lA4G 2 minutes ago

linda_lindylou

linda bertinelli RT @sahilkapur: New: Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid endorses BIDEN for president: "Democrats need a candidate who can assemble th… 2 minutes ago

gsamu53

Sam the Man 😯Harry who??? - Harry Reid Endorses Joe Biden for President https://t.co/sQV4x3ORLE 3 minutes ago

Summersethomes

Kela Stein RT @mgrant76308: It’s the DNC Establishment against Bernie Sanders! https://t.co/z2eKbthAbW 4 minutes ago

