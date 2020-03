FOX59 News Provision could force Indiana AG Curtis Hill out of office https://t.co/JpCctWaZ3v 57 minutes ago Drew Bogs RT @wane15: Indiana legislators have taken their first step toward possibly forcing @AGCurtisHill from office if his law license is suspend… 57 minutes ago CBS4 Indy Provision could force Indiana AG Curtis Hill from office https://t.co/t7fVrt5riB 1 hour ago WANE 15 Indiana legislators have taken their first step toward possibly forcing @AGCurtisHill from office if his law licens… https://t.co/TPE9nKuzZF 1 hour ago Izzy Bernays "Provision Could Force Indiana Attorney General From Office" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/UpghzSwtFZ 2 hours ago greeen Provision Could Force Indiana Attorney General From Office - https://t.co/m1475vTzeS 2 hours ago Lawyers of Color RT @WISH_TV: Indiana legislators have taken their first step toward possibly forcing the Attorney General Curtis Hill from office. https://… 2 hours ago Bingo Pajama Provision could force Indiana attorney general from office https://t.co/rIEt2L5XfD via @Yahoo 2 hours ago