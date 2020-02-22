Global  

President Trump appears to have boxed in the Senate by nominating Ratcliffe as intel chief

Monday, 2 March 2020
President Trump appears to have boxed in the Senate by nominating Ratcliffe as intel chief
News video: Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director

Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director 01:14

 President Donald Trump said on Friday he again was tapping Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nation's top spy, a loyalist whose first nomination he dropped last year amid questions about a lack of experience and possible resume embellishment. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Deja vu? Trump Nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as New Top Spy After Previously Withdrawing his Name [Video]Deja vu? Trump Nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as New Top Spy After Previously Withdrawing his Name

President Trump announced he will nominate Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas to become the Director of National Intelligence.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:16Published

President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence [Video]President Trump Nominates North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe To Be Director Of National Intelligence

Last August, Rep. Ratcliffe withdrew his name from consideration to take over as director of national intelligence, following media scrutiny over his qualifications for the role.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:15Published


Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to welcome President Trump in Agra

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to welcomes United States President Donald Trump in Agra on February 24, government sources said on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •NPR

Trump picks Ratcliffe as top intelligence official, again

Trump picks Ratcliffe as top intelligence official, againWASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday picked Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be the nation’s top intelligence official, just months after abruptly...
WorldNews

