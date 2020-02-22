Colleen LR RT @KenDilanianNBC: New: Did Trump just box in the Senate? https://t.co/KnaqlJ26gQ via @nbcnews 44 seconds ago

Lynne Manning RT @NBCInvestigates: From @KenDilanianNBC Trump made Grenell the acting intel director and then tapped Ratcliffe as his DNI nominee. "We're… 3 minutes ago

Paula Knowlton 🆘 RT @GeoffRBennett: “Damned if we do, damned if we don’t” — The president appears to have boxed in the Senate on the next intel chief, and w… 7 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ President Trump appears to have boxed in the Senate by nominating Ratcliffe as intel chief https://t.co/nAr4Fw9znx https://t.co/hq2IZuV1E1 9 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ President Trump appears to have boxed in the Senate by nominating Ratcliffe as intel chief https://t.co/r4hf4ImVtD https://t.co/ehYfV74rBY 9 minutes ago

slimgigs President Trump appears to have boxed in the Senate by nominating Ratcliffe as intel chief https://t.co/baSua4j2sf https://t.co/CjMJupMTiQ 10 minutes ago

Sœur Sourire / Congrègation du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ President Trump appears to have boxed in the Senate by nominating Ratcliffe as intel chief https://t.co/O0S0dFohyq 11 minutes ago