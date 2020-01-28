Global  

Arsenal overcomes Portsmouth 2-0 to reach FA Cup 6th round

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
PORTSMOUTH, England (AP) — Arsenal advanced to the sixth round of the FA Cup after overcoming a spirited Portsmouth 2-0 at a raucous Fratton Park on Monday. Portsmouth, unbeaten at home in League One, had the better of the first half, only for Sokratis Papastathopoulos to brilliantly volley Arsenal ahead, and Eddie Nketiah to double […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win 00:41

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side should have scored more during their 2-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup 5th round.

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League [Video]Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Mikel Arteta not expecting good news on Shkodran Mustafi injury [Video]Mikel Arteta not expecting good news on Shkodran Mustafi injury

Mikel Arteta fears Shkodran Mustafi suffered a nasty ankle injury in Arsenal’s 2-1 FA Cup win at Bournemouth. Mustafi was carried off on a stretcher having landed awkwardly as the Gunners secured a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published


