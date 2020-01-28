Arsenal overcomes Portsmouth 2-0 to reach FA Cup 6th round
Monday, 2 March 2020 () PORTSMOUTH, England (AP) — Arsenal advanced to the sixth round of the FA Cup after overcoming a spirited Portsmouth 2-0 at a raucous Fratton Park on Monday. Portsmouth, unbeaten at home in League One, had the better of the first half, only for Sokratis Papastathopoulos to brilliantly volley Arsenal ahead, and Eddie Nketiah to double […]
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing..
