Arsenal overcomes Portsmouth 2-0 to reach FA Cup 6th round

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

PORTSMOUTH, England (AP) — Arsenal advanced to the sixth round of the FA Cup after overcoming a spirited Portsmouth 2-0 at a raucous Fratton Park on Monday. Portsmouth, unbeaten at home in League One, had the better of the first half, only for Sokratis Papastathopoulos to brilliantly volley Arsenal ahead, and Eddie Nketiah to double […] 👓 View full article

