Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > UEFA Nations League > Nations League draw - everything you need to know

Nations League draw - everything you need to know

BBC News Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
The Nations League draw takes place on Tuesday at 17:00 GMT in Amsterdam, with the home nations waiting to discover their opponents.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Headline: League of Nations: 100 years since founding of UN predecessor [Video]Headline: League of Nations: 100 years since founding of UN predecessor

A hundred years after ill-fated League of Nations began its work, is history repeating itself for its successor, the UN?

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published

This Day in History: First Meeting of the United Nations [Video]This Day in History: First Meeting of the United Nations

This Day in History: First Meeting of the United Nations. January 10, 1946. Comprising 51 nations, the first U.N. meeting convened at Westminster Central Hall in London, England. The groundwork..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Uefa Nations League draw: Who can England get? Pots and possible groups and fixtures today

The draw takes place in Amsterdam today
Independent

What to expect at the Nations League draw

The draw for the 2020-21 Nations League takes place in Amsterdam on Tuesday evening.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bot_Football

Football-News Nations League: Everything you need to know about Tuesday's draw: The Nations League draw takes place on Tuesday at… https://t.co/pbhzlO9dl4 4 minutes ago

dexkool90

Oluwajuwonlo Nations League: Everything you need to know about Tuesday's draw https://t.co/FFDiX2Pvpj https://t.co/hC8LhtYRqC 10 minutes ago

BBCSPORTNI

BBC SPORT NI #NationsLeague: Everything you need to know about Today's draw ➡️ https://t.co/I3qlPp3CxU The 2020-21 Nations Le… https://t.co/qGcZl2hqmk 13 minutes ago

r_mulligan1

richard mulligan RT @GarethHanna11: Who can Northern Ireland face and how does it link to World Cup qualification? #GAWA All you need to know about the #Na… 29 minutes ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News Nations League: Everything you need to know about Tuesday's draw: https://t.co/3mxl4oetG4 1 hour ago

sportsalertnews

SportsAlert New post: Nations League: Everything you need to know about Tuesday’s draw https://t.co/CbvKAzFswU 1 hour ago

ianscaife1

ian scaife 💙💛 RT @BBCSport: The 2020-21 Nations League draw takes place tonight. Here's everything you need to know about who the home nations could fac… 1 hour ago

syukazizz

Syukri Abdul Aziz Nations League: Everything you need to know about Tuesday's draw https://t.co/igOvSx5DiR https://t.co/b3YRGcBBuk 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.