Washington health officials ask state for $100M to respond to novel coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
OLYMPIA — Washington public health officials are asking lawmakers for $100 million to help respond to the novel coronavirus, as the state faces a swelling number of fatalities and confirmed cases. The request comes as health officials shift their focus from containment to preparing hospitals and health care facilities for a wider spread of cases, according […]
 Gov. Tony Evers is calling an urgent meeting Wednesday between lawmakers and health officials to examine the state's response to the coronavirus.

Oregon health officials confirm the state’s first case of coronavirus

A Washington County adult is sick with the first presumptive case of the new coronavirus in the state, Oregon health officials said Friday. The person tested...
Seattle Times

Washington State Health Officials Say One Person Has Died of Coronavirus


RIA Nov.

