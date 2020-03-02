Numerous weapons found after UPS worker threatened shooting

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — A UPS worker suspected of threatening a mass shooting at the company's facility in Silicon Valley has been arrested after investigators found numerous firearm and ammunition at his home, police said Monday. Thomas Andrews, 32, surrendered late Sunday after leading officers on a brief car pursuit on U.S. 101, Sunnyvale police […]


