Klobuchar, Buttigieg to join Biden on stage on Super Tuesday eve

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday with the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals - Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar - who planned to join him on the stage at a rally on the eve of the Super Tuesday primary elections
News video: Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar

Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar 02:45

 Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders. Freddie Joyner has more.

Moderate Democrats close ranks as Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorse Biden

Former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden's presidential candidacy on Monday on the eve of Super Tuesday voting, as moderate Democrats...
Reuters

Klobuchar, Buttigieg to back Biden at rally in Super Tuesday state of Texas

Former Vice President Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday as he was set to pick up the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals - Amy...
Reuters

ahmireh

اح-ماد RT @floatingchidi: Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and Beto all endorsing Biden is like KD going to join the Warriors. Bernie has these cats scared b… 28 seconds ago

patni1111

Knitter🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇸🇮🇳🇺🇸 RT @CattHarmony: Isn't it obvious that Quid-pro-quo Biden has promised Buttigieg & Klobuchar for cabinet positions in exchange for their d… 1 minute ago

historiquenet

HISTORIQUENET RT @CBSNews: Klobuchar as she endorses Biden: “It is time for Americans to join hands instead of pointing fingers.” https://t.co/wQHTIvvUj9… 2 minutes ago

KenKuehnemuth

Ken K RT @christoaivalis: Beto O'Rourke Endorses Joe Biden to join the anti-Bernie chorus. It's time for all progressives, whether you liked Be… 3 minutes ago

ofpeopl

𝐃 𝐌𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐄𝐗-𝐆𝐎𝐏 🥁 NEVER, EVER TRUMP RT @nowthisnews: BIDEN'S BIG ENDORSEMENTS: Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg, and Amy Klobuchar join Joe Biden in Dallas, Texas, where they wil… 3 minutes ago

TheFawcette

James Fawcette Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke join Biden in Texas, Aiming to Slow Sanders https://t.co/pklPPtmCaI 4 minutes ago

bumpocooper

Nathaniel RT @RealAssTalkNow: There's a spirit of acceptance and unity in the air tonight! Is this how Democrats who live in blue states feel? Klob… 4 minutes ago

oscura56

diana duran O’Rourke, Buttigieg, Klobuchar converge on Dallas in all-star show of force for Biden, as centrists rally to halt S… https://t.co/cAzfDB0TxV 4 minutes ago

