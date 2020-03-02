Klobuchar, Buttigieg to join Biden on stage on Super Tuesday eve
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday with the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals - Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar - who planned to join him on the stage at a rally on the eve of the Super Tuesday primary elections
Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders. Freddie Joyner has more.
Former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden's presidential candidacy on Monday on the eve of Super Tuesday voting, as moderate Democrats... Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Deutsche Welle •NYTimes.com