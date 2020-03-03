Global  

University student tests positive for coronavirus in Brisbane

The Age Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
An international student living in Brisbane has become the seventh person to test positive for coronavirus in Queensland.
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus

Student At Yeshiva University Tests Positive For Coronavirus At Manhattan Campus 00:55

 A student who attends classes at Yeshiva University's Manhattan campus has tested positive for coronavirus infection, prompting the school to cancel classes in Washington Heights. CBSN New York's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Waves of students have been seen making their way home from Thessaloniki as Greece shuts down schools and universities to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Aristotle University of..

The president of Cardinal Stritch University has placed three students in isolation who have had direct contact with COVID-19 positive people.

Yeshiva University student tests positive for coronavirus, class cancelledA quarantined student at Yeshiva University has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting classes to be cancelled. ;
The positive test marks the third confirmed case of coronavirus in New York and the second in New York City, according to information from the New York State...
