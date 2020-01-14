Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women

Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Veteran MSNBC host Chris Matthews said he’s retiring from his show “Hardball,” citing his inappropriate comments about women. Matthews opened his program with the announcement he was ending his run on the political hour that he started in 1997. He said compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, himself included, thought were OK “were […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism 00:40

 MSNBC's Chris Matthews is under fire for making sexist and lewd comments to a female reporter. Laura Bassett said Matthews made suggestive comments and inappropriately flirted least twice before she went on his show. Bassett made the accusations in GQ Magazine. Matthews turned to her while they were...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis [Video]MSNBC's Chris Matthews Under Fire For Comparing Sanders Supporters To Nazis

MSNBC on-air talent are under fire for remarks referencing Nazism when discussing Bernie Sanders. Saturday, MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews compared Sanders' victory in Nevada to the Nazi invasion of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around [Video]Grandfather becomes Britain's most unlikely pin-up after topless jeans advert leads to cheeky offers from female admirers around

A granddad has become Britain's most unlikely pin-up after his topless advert to try and sell some jeans led to cheeky offers from female admirers around the world. Self-proclaimed 'Italian Stallion'..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC after comments about women

The 74-year-old "Hardball" host announced Monday night that he's stepping down from the show he started in 1997.
CBS News

Chris Matthews Announces Retirement From MSNBC, Apologizes for Comments About Women


TIME


Tweets about this

PegDelp

The Hammer ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @LisaMei62: I think I just got a thrill up my leg. 😂 Chris Matthews Resigns From MSNBC https://t.co/e6QZsS7wB8 2 seconds ago

revello_susan

Susan Revello RT @duty2warn: As you may have heard there was a surreal moment earlier this hour on MSNBC. Chris Mathews abruptly retired, they cut to co… 4 seconds ago

sweetbreng

Bren G RT @asheborn57: "Retires" They mean fired. Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC https://t.co/ARj5z0gvsF via @thr 5 seconds ago

gemelmcleod20

SadderMelCurry™ RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Chris Matthews abruptly retires from MSNBC https://t.co/0vulA2NYvU 6 seconds ago

thejoshuablog

joshua epstein🏳️‍🌈🖖🏼🗽👨🏼‍💻🇺🇸 Via @crooksandliars: Chris Matthews Announces Abrupt 'Retirement' From MSNBC https://t.co/al5Z0gvGy9 https://t.co/Y1ly6ERFlk 10 seconds ago

randyslovacek

The Randy Report Chris Matthews Abruptly Retires From ‘Hardball’ https://t.co/vwvIFT19uy https://t.co/NRUlyi1eib 10 seconds ago

mondolopez2

Mondo Lopez RT @GJohnston2014: Saw that coming! Chris Matthews retiring effective immediately. Good riddance! Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC after… 14 seconds ago

sassylassy666

Dominique Clark aka Sassylassy aka Pitbull RT @dmedialab: Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC after string of recent controversies https://t.co/icbUDjjP3r via @reddit https://t.co/CB47… 16 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.