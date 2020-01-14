Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Veteran MSNBC host Chris Matthews said he’s retiring from his show “Hardball,” citing his inappropriate comments about women. Matthews opened his program with the announcement he was ending his run on the political hour that he started in 1997. He said compliments on a woman’s appearance that some men, himself included, thought were OK “were […]
MSNBC's Chris Matthews is under fire for making sexist and lewd comments to a female reporter. Laura Bassett said Matthews made suggestive comments and inappropriately flirted least twice before she went on his show. Bassett made the accusations in GQ Magazine. Matthews turned to her while they were...
A granddad has become Britain's most unlikely pin-up after his topless advert to try and sell some jeans led to cheeky offers from female admirers around the world. Self-proclaimed 'Italian Stallion'..