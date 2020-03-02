Global  

Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg drop out: What happens with their votes in Washington?

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians are voting early in the March 10 presidential primary, even as the Democratic presidential field is shrinking. Those who vote for a candidate who quits don't get a do-over.
News video: 3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast

3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast 03:33

 Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have dropped out of the race in the past few days.

