Buttigieg and Klobuchar Prepare to Endorse Biden, Aiming to Slow Sanders

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
In a stunningly swift turn of events, Mr. Buttigieg and Ms. Klobuchar quit the presidential race and decided to back Mr. Biden on the eve of Super Tuesday to try to boost him against the liberal front-runner, Mr. Sanders.
News video: Former Democratic Presidential Candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Endorse Biden At Dallas Rally Monday Night

Former Democratic Presidential Candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Endorse Biden At Dallas Rally Monday Night 02:38

 Former Vice President Joe Biden is bringing some fresh support to his campaign rally at 7:30 p.m. at Gilley’s Dallas Monday.

Recent related news from verified sources

CBS News: Buttigieg To Join Klobuchar In Endorsing Biden, At Rally Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg is poised to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Dallas later Monday, according to multiple people familiar with the...
CBS 2

Amy Klobuchar quits US presidential race, Joins Pete Buttigieg to endorse Joe Biden

Democrat Amy Klobuchar is ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination and endorsing rival Joe Biden, following Pete Buttigieg's lead.
SBS


