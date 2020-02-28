Global  

MSNBC's Chris Matthews resigns from 'Hardball' after allegations of inappropriate behavior

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews is leaving 'Hardball' following accusations of inappropriate behavior.
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Hardball' Host Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC

'Hardball' Host Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC 00:51

 He said he's leaving the network over inappropriate comments he made to a woman guest on his show.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Accused of ‘Inappropriately’ Flirting With Journalist Who Was Guest on His Show

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews Accused of ‘Inappropriately’ Flirting With Journalist Who Was Guest on His ShowIn an essay published on Friday in GQ, former HuffPost reporter Laura Bassett revealed that the unnamed “famous broadcast journalist” she had accused in a...
The Wrap

MSNBC Host Chris Matthews Is Retiring, Leaving 'Hardball' Immediately

Chris Matthews, the longtime host of the MSNBC series Hardball, has announced that he is retiring from the show, effective immediately. “I’m retiring,” he...
Just Jared

