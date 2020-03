SeattleTimes Opinion Former Vice President Joe Biden has emerged as the best-qualified candidate for Washington Democratic voters who wa… https://t.co/QiwKKBMY3F 16 minutes ago Rick Rigazio The 2020 Campaign: Fear of Bernie Might Force Democrats to Vote for Biden? Bloomberg? Oh, My - Analysis: Democratic… https://t.co/bztLv2qKcz 3 hours ago LYNDA @Alyssa_Milano @JoeBiden You are on the wrong side @Alyssa_Milano #Sanders2020 cares about the people. biden is ju… https://t.co/IUGiyLqah0 5 hours ago The Name is Mannix @checkmatecuh I voted for Warren in the Washington state primary, but I’d vote Biden before I’d vote for Sanders.… https://t.co/rt6s5aF4ik 2 days ago Neil Channing RT @LeftieStats: Poll of US voters who are certain to vote in the Democratic primaries, via ABC News/Washington Post, 14-17 February (exclu… 1 week ago