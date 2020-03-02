Global  

Benjamin Netanyahu short of majority in latest Israeli election: exit polls

CBC.ca Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an edge over his main rival in Israel's third election in under a year, but exit polls indicated it was unclear whether he could clinch the parliamentary majority needed to claim victory.
News video: Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival

Israel election: Exit polls show Netanyahu holds edge over rival 02:47

 Exit polls say PM Netanyahu secured 37 of parliament's 120 seats with rival Gantz at 32.

Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority [Video]Netanyahu ahead in Israeli election, but still lacking governing majority

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led in a cliffhanger election in Israel, after television exit polls showed him two seats short of a governing majority in parliament. This report produced by Chris..

Israeli Voters Hit Polls For Third Election In Under A Year [Video]Israeli Voters Hit Polls For Third Election In Under A Year

The country&apos;s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and retired general Benny Gantz face off again.

Benjamin Netanyahu holds solid lead in Israeli election, exit polls show


Telegraph.co.uk

Netanyahu Fails to Secure Majority in 3rd Israeli Election in a Year, Exit Polls Show


TIME

