Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jaymes Todd's lawyer lists reasons killer should get sentence cut

Jaymes Todd's lawyer lists reasons killer should get sentence cut

The Age Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Jaymes Todd, who raped and savagely murdered aspiring comedian Eurydice Dixon in a Melbourne park in 2018, has launched a high-stakes bid to reduce his life sentence.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Eurydice Dixon's killer Jaymes Todd loses bid for less jail time

Killer Jaymes Todd has lost his bid to be released from jail before he is 54 after he was handed a life sentence for brutally raping and murdering Melbourne...
Sydney Morning Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.