Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to endorse Joe Biden: NYT

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke was set to endorse Joe Biden's White House bid, according to the New York Times, joining dozens of current and former Democrats who rushed to endorse the former vice president on Monday.
News video: Former Democratic Presidential Candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Endorse Biden At Dallas Rally Monday Night

Former Democratic Presidential Candidates Buttigieg, Klobuchar To Endorse Biden At Dallas Rally Monday Night 02:38

 Former Vice President Joe Biden is bringing some fresh support to his campaign rally at 7:30 p.m. at Gilley’s Dallas Monday.

