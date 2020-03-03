Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bishop Auckland: 'My dream cafe to revive high street'

Bishop Auckland: 'My dream cafe to revive high street'

BBC News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Local entrepreneur Martin Wiseman talks about his dream of building a cafe that will help to revive Bishop Auckland's high street.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: 'You're opening up something that was abandoned'

'You're opening up something that was abandoned' 02:12

 Local entrepreneur Martin Wiseman talks about his dream of building a cafe that will help to revive the high street of Bishop Auckland.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

techieperson

Jyoti Choudrie BBC News - Bishop Auckland: 'My dream cafe to revive high street' https://t.co/4rpxeOAo3R 6 minutes ago

goodupnorth

kath wright Bishop Auckland: 'My dream cafe to revive high street' https://t.co/yQgyJMWtq7 16 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: Bishop Auckland: ‘My dream cafe to revive high street’ https://t.co/99xLam831c #WorldNews March 2, 2020 25 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Bishop Auckland: ‘My dream cafe to revive high street’ https://t.co/5PgyT5zvoR 26 minutes ago

MattheHopkinson

Matthew Hopkinson BBC News in Bishop Auckland: 'My dream cafe to revive high street' https://t.co/fNBVXFlPTp 45 minutes ago

Tips4Tycoons

Tips For Tycoons Bishop Auckland: 'My dream cafe to revive high street' https://t.co/Sl7SvqzDzg https://t.co/JCjEh5W55d 49 minutes ago

Frankshistorian

Frankshistorian RT @post_asia: Bishop Auckland: ‘My dream cafe to revive high street’ https://t.co/ZKMbeOkbWu https://t.co/jf6PIrqnw2 55 minutes ago

Frankshistorian

Frankshistorian RT @RealReport3: Bishop Auckland: ‘My dream cafe to revive high street’ https://t.co/HYMfojEwsz 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.