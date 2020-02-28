Global  

Coronavirus latest: World is in 'unchartered territory'

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The COVID-19 disease has spread to more countries and capitals with almost nine times as many cases reported outside China as inside in the past 24 hours. The EU has raised risk levels as global deaths passed 3,000.
Across the world, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and at least 2,700 people have died from the disease. Here in Colorado, people aren't wasting any time and are..

The world is at a "decisive point" in the battle against COVID-19, the WHO chief said as the disease continued to spread and spook financial markets.

The world has entered uncharted territory in its battle against the deadly coronavirus, the UN health agency warned, as new infections dropped dramatically in...
The World Health Organization says the virus is "unique" but stresses it can still be contained.
