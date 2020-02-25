Military Wives have something to sing about

With their husbands deployed in Afghanistan, these Military Wives find solace and fulfillment in song.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Meet the man who is smashing it with his pottery business - despite only having one ARM Meet the man who makes beautifully intricate pottery - despite only having one ARM.Gary Fulton lost the use of his right arm in a motorbike accident and got stuck in a dead-end telesales job.But in.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published 1 day ago Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan stop to sign autographs at 'Military Wives' film premiere Award winning actress Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan stop to sign autographs for fans at the "Military Wives" film premiere in London's Leicester Square on Monday (February 25). Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:00Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this