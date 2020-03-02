Buttigieg endorses Biden as moderate Democrats close ranks around former vice president
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden's presidential candidacy on Monday in a meeting between the two former rivals on the eve of crucial Super Tuesday voting as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his challenge to front-runner Bernie Sanders.
Former candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg have thrown their backing behind former vice president Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race. Klobuchar withdrew from the race a day out from Super Tuesday, when 14 states will vote on nominees.
Former Vice President Joe Biden's Democratic presidential bid picked up steam on Monday as he was set to pick up the endorsements of two former 2020 rivals: Amy... Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com •Independent
