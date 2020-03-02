Buttigieg endorses Biden as moderate Democrats close ranks around former vice president

Keara RT @Debwrightjones: DEMS want you believe Joe is a moderate. Here is one more reason not believe that he is any different than the other so… 4 minutes ago Jon Arana RT @nytimes: Pete Buttigieg will endorse Joe Biden’s campaign for president, as the Democratic Party’s moderate wing coalesces around Biden… 5 minutes ago AbnRgr504 🇺🇸 O'Rourke endorses Biden at Dallas rally on eve of Super Tuesday, as ex-VP appears to offer gun-control role. ⁦… https://t.co/7xLwUm4xRa 15 minutes ago Cyn RT @DonPier27990569: O'Rourke endorses Biden at Dallas rally on eve of Super Tuesday, as ex-VP appears to offer gun-control role... Biden… 18 minutes ago