Buttigieg endorses Biden as moderate Democrats close ranks around former vice president

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Pete Buttigieg endorsed Joe Biden's presidential candidacy on Monday in a meeting between the two former rivals on the eve of crucial Super Tuesday voting as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his challenge to front-runner Bernie Sanders.
