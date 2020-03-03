Global  

Knicks spike speculation that director Lee was ejected

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee still has his courtside seat, though the New York Knicks had to tell their superfan to find another way to get there. The Knicks and Lee had a disagreement Monday night over which entrance the Oscar-winning writer-director could use, but the team did not eject him from Madison Square […]
News video: Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season

Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season 01:09

 Spike Lee Done Watching Knicks at The Garden This Season One of the New York Knicks most famous fans said he's done going to home games for the rest of the season. The Academy Award-winning writer, director and producer is a Brooklyn native and has long been a court side staple at Madison Square...

