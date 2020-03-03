Knicks spike speculation that director Lee was ejected
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee still has his courtside seat, though the New York Knicks had to tell their superfan to find another way to get there. The Knicks and Lee had a disagreement Monday night over which entrance the Oscar-winning writer-director could use, but the team did not eject him from Madison Square […]
