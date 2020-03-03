Global  

Knicks hold on to end Rockets’ 6-game win streak, 125-123

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and the New York Knicks held on to beat Houston 125-123 on Monday night, snapping the Rockets’ six-game winning streak. The Knicks pummeled the small-ball Rockets on the boards and in the paint to make a successful first impression in […]
