Demand for e-commerce surges as coronavirus spreads, raising questions about availability of delivery workers

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
It could be boom times for e-commerce as consumers eschew public places out of coronavirus fears. But supply and workforce concerns may test the abilities of Amazon and its competitors to meet a major increase in demand.
