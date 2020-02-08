Dan RT @seattletimes: It could be boom times for e-commerce as consumers eschew public places out of coronavirus fears. But supply and workforc… 6 minutes ago Sue Stone Demand for e-commerce surges as coronavirus spreads, raising questions about availability of delivery workers | The… https://t.co/QaGm8Rq8cM 1 hour ago Daniel Beekman “Delivery might be much better than going to a store, both for society and for individuals,” said Karan Girotra, pr… https://t.co/cC9ZK4se8H 2 hours ago RR Apple Demand for e-commerce surges as coronavirus spreads, raising questions about availability of delivery workers | The… https://t.co/mgaOtpx6xi 2 hours ago Boaz Herzog “The challenge for Amazon, for GrubHub, for everyone is what if your workforce gets sick?" https://t.co/JRpZi8FUix 2 hours ago EVM🌹 The challenge for Amazon, for GrubHub, for everyone is what if your workforce gets sick?” Forte said. We NEED #m4A… https://t.co/D4Qp6WTevV 2 hours ago nick holden Demand for e-commerce surges as coronavirus spreads, raising questions about availability of delivery workers | The… https://t.co/YppYmb6RQF 2 hours ago Brian McNett Speaking of Amazon. Online shopping is surging. https://t.co/8FxdgEXVVW 3 hours ago