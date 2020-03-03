Global  

Draisaitl has 4 goals, 5 points as Oilers rout Predators 8-3

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had the first four-goal game of his career and added an assist as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Nashville Predators 8-3 on Monday night to sweep the season series. Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had four assists. Kailer Yamamoto and Josh Archibald each […]
