Buttigieg and Klobuchar Endorse Biden, Aiming to Slow Sanders
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () DALLAS — In a last-minute bid to unite the moderate wing of the Democratic Party, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg on Monday threw their support behind a presidential campaign rival, Joe Biden, giving him an extraordinary boost before the Super Tuesday primaries that promised to test his strength against the liberal front-runner, Sen. Bernie […]
