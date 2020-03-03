Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Buttigieg and Klobuchar Endorse Biden, Aiming to Slow Sanders

Buttigieg and Klobuchar Endorse Biden, Aiming to Slow Sanders

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
DALLAS — In a last-minute bid to unite the moderate wing of the Democratic Party, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg on Monday threw their support behind a presidential campaign rival, Joe Biden, giving him an extraordinary boost before the Super Tuesday primaries that promised to test his strength against the liberal front-runner, Sen. Bernie […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar

Biden wins backing of ex-rivals Buttigieg, Klobuchar 02:45

 Joe Biden was poised to win the support of two former Democratic presidential rivals on Monday, Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, strengthening his stance as a moderate contender taking on progressive front-runner Bernie Sanders. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast [Video]3 candidates drop out days before Colorado's Democratic primary with 1 million votes already cast

Colorado’s Democratic and Republican primaries will take place Tuesday, and some Democratic primary voters might be wondering what to do if they’ve voted for one of the three candidates who have..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:33Published

Buttigieg To Endorse Biden At Rally Ahead Of Super Tuesday [Video]Buttigieg To Endorse Biden At Rally Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Pete Buttigieg is poised to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally in Dallas later Monday, according to multiple people familiar with the plans.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Moderate Democrats close ranks as Buttigieg, Klobuchar endorse Biden

Former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar endorsed Joe Biden's presidential candidacy on Monday on the eve of Super Tuesday voting, as moderate Democrats...
Reuters

Buttigieg, Klobuchar, O'Rourke endorse Biden ahead of Super Tuesday

Three former White House hopefuls are now throwing their support behind former Vice President Joe Biden. Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke all...
CBS News


Tweets about this

IdahoDeplorable

🇺🇸🗽IdahoDeplorable🗽🇺🇸 RT @jsolomonReports: Looks like Dem establishment trying to rally around Biden to slow Sanders’ march toward nomination on eve of Super Tue… 10 seconds ago

JohnSheaffer5

John Sheaffer RT @pogoboii31: The dow gained a record 1300 points in one day. The Supreme court agreed to hear a case on the constitutionality of Obamac… 12 seconds ago

Richieg11661

Richieg1166 RT @RyanAFournier: Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar dropped out of the race before Super Tuesday... With plans to endorse Joe Biden... How mu… 16 seconds ago

DeborahLorich

Deborah Lorich RT @cspan: .@BetoORourke: “Tomorrow, March 3, 2020, I will be casting my ballot for Joe Biden.” Full video here:https://t.co/vGayfvlk7R #S… 1 minute ago

MissShuganah

Debbie RT @jilevin: Buttigieg and Klobuchar endorse Biden in Dallas ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/zBaUW7Lsnz 1 minute ago

mapocoloco

Tom Looby Election highlights: Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke and Harry Reid endorse Biden https://t.co/KKGNCgsbZX 2 minutes ago

PeacemakerRoars

PeaceMAKER Roars RT @love4thegameAK: What has the DNC/Puppet Masters Promised Pete, Amy, Beto to gain Biden Support Looks like [D] establishment trying to… 3 minutes ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat Buttigieg, Klobuchar, O’Rourke endorse Biden ahead of Super Tuesday https://t.co/scr0e3hKBR https://t.co/Fvo1DM25lk 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.