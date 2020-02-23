Global  

Chris Matthews Out at MSNBC

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Chris Matthews, the veteran political anchor and voluble host of the long-running MSNBC talk show “Hardball,” resigned Monday night, an abrupt departure from a television perch that made him a fixture of politics and the news media over the past quarter-century. Matthews, 74, had faced mounting criticism in recent days over a spate of embarrassing […]
News video: Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism

Chris Matthews Accused Of Sexism 00:40

 MSNBC's Chris Matthews is under fire for making sexist and lewd comments to a female reporter. Laura Bassett said Matthews made suggestive comments and inappropriately flirted least twice before she went on his show. Bassett made the accusations in GQ Magazine. Matthews turned to her while they were...

Chris Matthews leaves 'Hardball' after 20 years [Video]Chris Matthews leaves 'Hardball' after 20 years

Longtime MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews announced on Monday (March 2) that he would be leaving his show 'Hardball' after over two decades as host. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

'Hardball' Host Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC [Video]'Hardball' Host Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC

He said he's leaving the network over inappropriate comments he made to a woman guest on his show.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published


Chris Matthews Criticized for Contentious Interview with Elizabeth Warren Over Bloomberg: ‘Comically Sexist and Tone Deaf’

MSNBC host Chris Matthews sparked criticism on Tuesday night for interrogating Elizabeth Warren in an interview following the Democratic debate, during which he...
Mediaite Also reported by •The Wrap

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to Nazis

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Victory in Nevada to Fall of France to NazisMSNBC’s Chris Matthews is facing criticism after he compared Bernie Sanders’ strong performance in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday to France falling to Nazi...
The Wrap Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe VergeMediaite

