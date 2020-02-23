Chris Matthews Out at MSNBC

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () Chris Matthews, the veteran political anchor and voluble host of the long-running MSNBC talk show “Hardball,” resigned Monday night, an abrupt departure from a television perch that made him a fixture of politics and the news media over the past quarter-century. Matthews, 74, had faced mounting criticism in recent days over a spate of embarrassing […]
MSNBC's Chris Matthews is under fire for making sexist and lewd comments to a female reporter. Laura Bassett said Matthews made suggestive comments and inappropriately flirted least twice before she went on his show. Bassett made the accusations in GQ Magazine. Matthews turned to her while they were...
MSNBC’s Chris Matthews is facing criticism after he compared Bernie Sanders’ strong performance in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday to France falling to Nazi... The Wrap Also reported by •Seattle Times •The Verge •Mediaite
