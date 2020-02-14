Global  

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts

SBS Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi on the main island of Java, has erupted, and unleashed searing gas clouds six kilometres into the sky.
 Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air.

WEB EXTRA: Volcano Eruption Caught On Video [Video]WEB EXTRA: Volcano Eruption Caught On Video

An ash cloud filled the sky after the Mount Merapi in Indonesia volcano erupted on Thursday. Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said the plume column reached more than 6,500 feet.

Indonesia's most active volcano erupts with force [Video]Indonesia's most active volcano erupts with force

Mount Merapi in Indonesia erupts in this amazing clip. Full credit to : @malaudotcom on Twitter

Indonesia’s most active volcano erupts, spews ash into sky

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Tuesday, spewing sand and pyroclastic material and sending massive smoke-and-ash column...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters

geographygem

Glynnis RT @InternetGeog: Indonesia's most active volcano spews massive ash cloud 6,000m into the air https://t.co/SqbWOszkzD 1 minute ago

joan_milne

Joan milne RT @nfundraisers: Indonesia's most active volcano spews massive ash cloud 6,000m into the air https://t.co/tZHIsos5IJ 5 minutes ago

eveneechan

イヴ | F🍑💨 RT @dwnews: Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi, erupted earlier today, forcing authorities to shut an international airport in S… 6 minutes ago

Tataegguk

안에⁷ ◡̈ RT @QuickTake: Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount #Merapi erupted on Tuesday, spewing smoke and ash as high as 19,680 feet into the sky… 6 minutes ago

Alecmc4

Alec RT @itvnews: Sped-up footage shows the moment Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts https://t.co/eCNWGxIBFK https://t.co/DN7… 7 minutes ago

jeansyme1

Jean Syme Indonesia's most active volcano spews massive ash cloud 6,000m into the air https://t.co/8qXERzRajx 7 minutes ago

JohnsonDelreo

Delreo Johnson The Guardian: Indonesia's most active volcano spews massive ash cloud 6,000m into the air. https://t.co/4uisaqpKl6 8 minutes ago

rashidaldosari

rashid al dosari RT @AFP: VIDEO: Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi has erupted, shooting a massive ash cloud some 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) in… 9 minutes ago

