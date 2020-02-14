|
Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupts
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi on the main island of Java, has erupted, and unleashed searing gas clouds six kilometres into the sky.
Recent related videos from verified sources
WEB EXTRA: Volcano Eruption Caught On Video
An ash cloud filled the sky after the Mount Merapi in Indonesia volcano erupted on Thursday. Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said the plume column reached more than 6,500 feet.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:21Published
