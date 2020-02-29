Global  

Virus news fuels return of forlorn White House briefing room

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House briefing room is back in business. The historic White House setting had fallen into something of a state of neglect during the era of President Donald Trump, who prefers to act as his own spokesman rather than send out his press secretary to brief reporters in the James S. […]
