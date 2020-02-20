Global  

PM admits he asked White House to invite Brian Houston to state dinner

Sydney Morning Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Scott Morrison has finally confirmed he asked the White House to invite Hillsong founder Brian Houston to be invited to a state dinner last year.
