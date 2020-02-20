Global  

PM admits he asked White House to invite Brian Houston to state dinner

The Age Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Scott Morrison has finally confirmed he asked the White House to invite Hillsong founder Brian Houston to be invited to a state dinner last year.
Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State

Coronavirus Update: White House Announces New Travel Restrictions, FDA Approves Testing In New York State 02:33

 The White House has announced new travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, and the FDA just approved testing for the virus in New York State; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

