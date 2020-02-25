Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kamal Haasan appears before Central Crime Branch in connection with crane mishap enquiry

Kamal Haasan appears before Central Crime Branch in connection with crane mishap enquiry

Hindu Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The actor appeared before the officers of the Central Crime Branch who are investigating the accident on the sets of Indian 2 that killed 3 people two weeks ago
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan summoned by the Central Crime Branch over the crane incident

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan was summoned by the Central Crime Branch police in connection with the crane accident at the Indian 2 shooting where three...
Mid-Day

Deputy Commissioner of Police conducts enquiry into Indian 2 crane mishap

He questioned six persons in connection with the accident that occurred on the sets of the Kamal Haasan-starer, at EVP film city last Wednesday, leaving three...
Hindu


Tweets about this

ProductsSiddy

SiddyBroadcasts Indian-2 Shooting spot accident--https://t.co/kCAJIbHLxj https://t.co/PG1BcbFMFL 42 seconds ago

krishworlds

B G KRISHNA RT @ndtv: #Watch | Cops question Kamal Haasan in probe into film set accident that killed 3. Read here: https://t.co/rJDGPOBNCD https://t.… 2 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV #Watch | Cops question Kamal Haasan in probe into film set accident that killed 3. Read here:… https://t.co/jIlFzJ6UKf 6 minutes ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Kamal Haasan appears before Chennai Police over probe on crane crash at ‘Indian 2’ that killed three… https://t.co/LK80QRJ3KA 19 minutes ago

newsFromChennai

Chennai news Cops Question Kamal Haasan In Probe Into Film Set Accident That Killed 3 (via: https://t.co/1mn9zCHU8Y) https://t.co/PDLBwozk97 32 minutes ago

devfan4stars

DevFan Kamal Haasan appears before Chennai Police in connection with 'Indian 2' accident that killed 3 https://t.co/II5RODopfT 33 minutes ago

YasaswiKodali

Yasaswi RT @TheHinduCinema: #KamalHaasan said he also discussed with the police, measures to prevent such mishaps during film shoots, and had asked… 1 hour ago

TheHinduCinema

The Hindu Cinema #KamalHaasan said he also discussed with the police, measures to prevent such mishaps during film shoots, and had a… https://t.co/fVUgCm3ukq 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.