Pope tests negative for coronavirus, Italy report says

Reuters Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Pope Francis, who canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy because he is suffering from a cold, has tested negative for coronavirus, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported on Tuesday.
Recent related news from verified sources

Pope tests negative for coronavirus, report says

Pope cancelled most audiences last week.
Khaleej Times

Pope Francis 'tests negative for coronavirus' after having cold

Italy has become a European hub for the coronavirus outbreak, with more than 2,000 people infected and 52 deaths.
Al Jazeera

