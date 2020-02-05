Sessions in showdown to reclaim his old Alabama Senate seat
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will try to beat back a slate of aggressive competitors in Tuesday’s Alabama Republican Senate primary, a test how much President Donald Trump’s past censure has damaged Sessions in the deep red state. Sessions, who held the Senate seat for 20 years, is now part of […]
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heading to a runoff election for his old senate seat. The former U.S. senator from Alabama failed to win a majority of votes, falling behind former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.
Jeff Sessions wants to win back his old Alabama Senate seat on Super Tuesday, while aides and lawmakers are trying to shape Trump's views on him.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •TIME •FOXNews.com •NYTimes.com