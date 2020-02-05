Global  

Sessions in showdown to reclaim his old Alabama Senate seat

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions will try to beat back a slate of aggressive competitors in Tuesday’s Alabama Republican Senate primary, a test how much President Donald Trump’s past censure has damaged Sessions in the deep red state. Sessions, who held the Senate seat for 20 years, is now part of […]
News video: Jeff Sessions Fails To Win Senate Seat Outright

Jeff Sessions Fails To Win Senate Seat Outright 01:40

 Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is heading to a runoff election for his old senate seat. The former U.S. senator from Alabama failed to win a majority of votes, falling behind former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties [Video]WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville watch parties

WAAY 31 live at Bradley Byrne, Jeff Sessions, Tommy Tuberville GOP U.S. Senate watch parties

Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial [Video]Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to vote to convict Trump in Senate trial

U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, seen as a potentially vulnerable Democratic lawmaker from a Republican state, announced on the floor of the Senate that he will vote to convict President Donald..

Aides, lawmakers work behind the scenes to try to sway Trump on Jeff Sessions before Alabama Senate primary

Jeff Sessions wants to win back his old Alabama Senate seat on Super Tuesday, while aides and lawmakers are trying to shape Trump's views on him.  
Tight Alabama GOP Senate race poised for Round 2 as Sessions, Tuberville head to runoff

The Alabama Senate race is headed to a runoff election as no Republican got the majority of the vote on Super Tuesday.
FoxytailRedhead

Bj Bednarski RT @TeresaW25562706: Jeff Sessions faces run-off in bid for Senate comeback in Alabama ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ must get out there and Endorse Je… 36 minutes ago

CherylN61073396

Cheryl Nelson RT @CherylN61073396: Donald Trump's fired attorney general Jeff Sessions faces a run-off in his bid to stage a ... https://t.co/Kb8wz9khJi… 2 hours ago

CherylN61073396

Cheryl Nelson Donald Trump's fired attorney general Jeff Sessions faces a run-off in his bid to stage a ...… https://t.co/dEshaPqSeG 2 hours ago

APF2925

AP Fitzgerald Jeff Sessions faces run-off in bid for Senate comeback in Alabama https://t.co/8eJsnKpGRd 3 hours ago

1962cg

carol gibbs Jeff Sessions faces run-off in bid for Senate comeback in Alabama https://t.co/NHigdTuS5f @MailOnline 4 hours ago

RitchieJodi

MSM is Pravda 🐻 Donald Trump's fired attorney general Jeff Sessions faces a run-off in his bid to stage a Senate comeback in Alabam… https://t.co/O7w0TcbCGU 5 hours ago

TeresaW25562706

Teresa Whitaker Jeff Sessions faces run-off in bid for Senate comeback in Alabama ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ must get out there and Endorse… https://t.co/DLMJE6sC52 5 hours ago

nonspamming

QanonAnOnAnOn 🌐 #WWG1WGA Donald Trump's fired attorney general Jeff Sessions faces a run-off in his bid to stage a Senate comeback in Alabam… https://t.co/8EzRrbtNGi 7 hours ago

