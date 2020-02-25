Global  

Deepika Padukone cancels trip to France for Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus epidemic

DNA Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Deepika Padukone has called off her plans to attend the ongoing Paris Fashion Week owing to the global coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Animal mascots take to the catwalk for Stella McCartney show

Animal mascots take to the catwalk for Stella McCartney show 00:45

 British designer Stella McCartney presented on Monday (March 2) her snug and elegant looks for next winter with a playful twist, as animal mascots including a big white bunny joined models on the runway at the Paris fashion show.

How to Dress for 7 Days of Travel with Just 8 Pieces [Video]How to Dress for 7 Days of Travel with Just 8 Pieces

The key is versatility. Travel Fashion Girl Alex Jimenez has all the tips and tricks you need to keep it fresh while traveling.

Bella Hadid heads to the Dior Institute after Milan Fashion Week [Video]Bella Hadid heads to the Dior Institute after Milan Fashion Week

American model Bella Hadid has revealed via Instagram that she headed to the Dior Institute in Paris after starring at Milan Fashion Week.

French fashion label Agnes B cancels Paris show due to coronavirus

French Agnes B joined on Friday the list of fashion houses that have canceled shows at Paris Fashion Week due to coronavirus outbreak that has reached multiple...
Reuters

Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Face Mask on Trip to Paris Due to Coronavirus

The Goop founder is taking extra precaution as she's travelling to capital city of France for the Paris Fashion Week amid the health scare following Coronavirus...
AceShowbiz

