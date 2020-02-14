Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Indonesia volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash

Indonesia volcano Mount Merapi erupts, spews ash

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Mount Merapi's eruption lasted more than seven minutes and was heard in communities more than 30 kilometers away. A massive plume of volcanic ash forced authorities to shut an international airport on the island of Java.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air

Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts sending huge ash cloud into air 00:26

 Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Tuesday morning (March 3) sending a massive ash cloud some 6,000 meters (20,000 ft) in the air.

Recent related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Volcano Eruption Caught On Video [Video]WEB EXTRA: Volcano Eruption Caught On Video

An ash cloud filled the sky after the Mount Merapi in Indonesia volcano erupted on Thursday. Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said the plume column reached more than 6,500 feet.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published

Indonesia's most active volcano erupts with force [Video]Indonesia's most active volcano erupts with force

Mount Merapi in Indonesia erupts in this amazing clip. Full credit to : @malaudotcom on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia’s most active volcano erupts, spews ash into sky

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Tuesday, spewing sand and pyroclastic material and sending massive smoke-and-ash column...
Seattle Times

Indonesia shuts airport after Java volcano erupts

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupted on Tuesday morning, sending a 6-km (3.7 mile) column of ash into the air and triggering the closure of the airport in...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AlmaEBC1with25

Alma Angeles RT @AFP: VIDEO: Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi has erupted, shooting a massive ash cloud some 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) in… 13 seconds ago

DrBirute

Birute Mary Galdikas RT @SBSNews: Indonesia's most active volcano, Mount Merapi on the main island of Java, has erupted, and unleashed searing gas clouds six ki… 38 seconds ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Indonesian volcano erupts sending huge ash cloud into sky https://t.co/xmj0vpJK84 2 minutes ago

nubia_watu

Nubia Watu https://t.co/O3vJK504U1 - Indonesia: Mount Merapi volcano's spectacular eruption caught on camera The pre-dawn erup… https://t.co/THfchhpqII 3 minutes ago

earth_secure

Earth Secure Blog Indonesia close down airport after Mount Merapi volcano erupts #NaturalDisaster #Indonesia https://t.co/07K3PtiBLX 3 minutes ago

linarose

Ludwina Van Hyfte RT @QuickTake: Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount #Merapi erupted on Tuesday, spewing smoke and ash as high as 19,680 feet into the sky… 4 minutes ago

ReachSew

Sew Never Forget ⌛️4⚖️ RT @SanJacintoClan: VIDEO: Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi has erupted, shooting a massive ash cloud some 6,000 metres (20,00… 4 minutes ago

msariyerx

Mustafa Sarıyer RT @trtworld: Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, sending 6km column of ash into the air https://t.co/U9NgXo9stV 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.