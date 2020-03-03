Global  

As the Dirtbag Left reaches Super Tuesday, the ground is shifting under their feet

CBC.ca Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
The campaigns of three candidates who have withdrawn from the Democratic nomination for the U.S. presidency were important parts of the Dirtbag Left's strategy for electing Bernie Sanders. On Super Tuesday, the group's earlier excitement appears at best premature.
