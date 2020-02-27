Global  

Climate anxiety: Survey for BBC Newsround shows children losing sleep over climate change and the environment

BBC News Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Exclusive survey for BBC Newsround on climate anxiety shows young people losing sleep over climate change and lacking trust that adults will fix it.
News video: How to turn climate anxiety into action | Renée Lertzman

How to turn climate anxiety into action | Renée Lertzman 13:57

 It's normal to feel anxious or overwhelmed by climate change, says psychologist Renée Lertzman. Can we turn those feelings into something productive? In an affirming talk, Lertzman discusses the emotional effects of climate change and offers insights on how psychology can help us discover both the...

A climate change solution that's right under our feet | Asmeret Asefaw Berhe [Video]A climate change solution that's right under our feet | Asmeret Asefaw Berhe

There's two times more carbon in the earth's soil than in all of its vegetation and the atmosphere -- combined. Biogeochemist Asmeret Asefaw Berhe dives into the science of soil and shares how we could..

Greta Thunberg tells UK climate strike: 'The world is on fire' [Video]Greta Thunberg tells UK climate strike: 'The world is on fire'

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has warned "those in power" she will "not be silenced when the world is on fire.

Eco-anxiety: Children are losing sleep and having bad dreams over climate change, study finds

More than half of young people don't believe people in power are listening to their concerns
Independent

Survey: Most in Delaware believe in climate change, say action is needed

Delaware residents surveyed support a range of key strategies to reduce climate change and respond to rising sea levels.  
Delawareonline Also reported by •BBC Local NewsEurasia ReviewThe VergeOilPrice.combetanewsBangkok Post

