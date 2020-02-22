Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China denounces US cap on reporter numbers as prejudicial

China denounces US cap on reporter numbers as prejudicial

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China on Tuesday denounced a move by the Trump administration to cap the number of Chinese state-run media journalists who can work in the United States as “based on the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice.” The State Department announced Monday that a total of 100 journalists from five outlets would be […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mainland China Reports 406 New Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]Mainland China Reports 406 New Cases Of Coronavirus

Mainland China reported 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday. The country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday the numbers are down from 508 cases a day..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China [Video]New Coronavirus Cases Fall In China

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Saturday but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.