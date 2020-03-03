Powerful Tornado in Nashville Leaves at Least 2 Dead

The fire department said that it was responding to reports of at least 40 collapsed structures around the city.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources At Least 5 Dead After Tornadoes Hit Nashville Area Overnight At least two tornadoes touched down in central Tennessee overnight, killing at least five people. Two of the dead were in Nashville and the others were in Putnam County, east of the city. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:37Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources TEMA spokesperson: Eight people dead after tornadoes rip through Nashville, Middle Tennessee A powerful storm that spawned a tornado tore through Nashville and Middle Tennessee early Tuesday, destroying at least 40 homes and businesses.

Delawareonline 3 hours ago





Tweets about this