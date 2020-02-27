Global  

Sean Spicer joining cable TV talk show fray on NewsMax

Seattle Times Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — While Sean Spicer says he expects his old boss, President Donald Trump, to be re-elected, he doesn’t view his new television talk show as a vehicle for helping accomplish that end. Trump’s first presidential press secretary launches “Spicer & Co.” Tuesday on the conservative cable network Newsmax TV. The show will […]
